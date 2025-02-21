Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Prices Slashed

Two Italian Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorcycles get prices revised, now available at Rs 4.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range comprises two models: the Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street and the Seiemmezzo 650 Scrambler. Both bikes have received a price cut as of 20 February and now have a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street and scrambler have the same 649-cc engine. The in-line twin-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and produces 55.65 hp and 54 Nm, which is plenty for the bikes which weigh 215 kg. The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street sits on a 120/70 R18 tubeless tyre in front and a 160/60 R17 tubeless tyre in the rear. The bike has 43-mm adjustable KYB inverted fork in the front and adjustable KYB monoshock at the rear. Both bikes, the Scrambler and the Retro Street share the same parts and features other than the rider triangle which has been slightly tweaked by adjusting the handlebar.

Speaking about the price slash, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, AARI, said, “Moto Morini has a rich Italian legacy, and we are excited to make these exceptional motorcycles more accessible to Indian riders. This price revision aligns with our commitment to delivering premium products that offer an unbeatable combination of style, performance, and value.”

With a price reduction of up to Rs two lakh, we believe Moto Morini is targeting the Indian market as a new area to venture into, making their bikes more affordable. We hope to test ride these bikes and give you guys a better, more comprehensive overview of the motorcycles.

