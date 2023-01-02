MBP T1002V ADV; India Launch Expected

The MBP T1002V is an ADV motorcycle from the Italian manufacturer, MBP (which stands for Moto Bologna Passione). The company is currently owned by QJ Motor and we have reason to believe that they will be launched in the Indian market soon.

They are most likely to begin their chapter in India with their new flagship V-twin 1,000-cc motorcycle. The bike has been designed to endure challenging terrain and travel long distances. MBP claim that riders desiring high power and further thrills have also been taken into consideration while designing the T1002V. The T1002V has an intimidating appearance because of its tall, upright stance and menacing-looking front fascia. It has a tall windscreen on top, a beak-shaped fender underneath, and a dual-LED headlamp. The hefty, angular fairing surrounding the fuel tank area adds a lot of mass, while the streamlined tail gets a sizable baggage rack.





On paper, the T1002V appears to be well-equipped, including a 21-litre fuel tank, KYB suspension, and J.Juan brakes. MBP have added a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel combination with block-pattern tyres to enable easy riding over different terrain. Weighing around 235 kg, the motorcycle uses a 997-cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which produces 94 hp at 7,600 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.





Riders can select from a number of colours for the T1002V including red, silver, sand, and matte green. The T1002V’s price has not yet been confirmed but we expect them to showcase a motorcycle at the Auto Expo that is scheduled to happen this month.