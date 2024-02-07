Matter celebrates Tech Day with Aerotomy

Matter, the Ahmedabad-based electric motorcycle manufacturer, recently celebrated its Tech Day [2.0] and the main attraction was ‘Aerotomy’ — a real-life exploded view of the Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycle, the first electric motorcycle in India to feature a gearbox. The display provides unfiltered access to the mechanicals of the Matter Aera 5000.

The Aerotomy display focused on six different aspects of the Aera 5000 electric motorcycle, the first of which is the powertrain: the electric motor develops 5 kW (10.6 hp) and is coupled to the one-of-a-kind manual transmission. Next up, the Battery pack of the Matter Aera 5000 packs a 5 kWh capacity and the integrated motor controller has IP67 protections. The battery, motor and drivetrain of the Matter Aera 5000 incorporates active liquid-cooling technology.

The Matter Aera 5000 features a seven-inch instrument cluster with a capacitive touchscreen. The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger that charges up the battery in five hours (fast charging in under 2 hours), as claimed by the manufacturer. Finally, the Body Control Unit packs a nine-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) with additional sensors to detect crash proneness, lean angles and G-force among others.

The Matter Aera 5000 retails at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the higher trim level, the Aera 5000+ costs Rs 1.84 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. We have ridden the Matter Aera 5000, but to know our thoughts you need to wait for one more day as the embargo lifts on 08 February 2024 at 10 am.