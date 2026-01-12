KTM Unveils Refreshed 2026 Duke Line-up

The Austrian manufacturer has updated its naked bike range with tech upgrades and new colours, and has also hinted at two more extreme models joining the Duke family in April

KTM has rolled out its 2026 Duke range, bringing updates across its naked motorcycle line-up that now spans from the 125 Duke at the entry point to the flagship 1390 Super Duke R at the top. The refresh marks three decades since the Duke family first established itself in the streetfighter segment.

The 125 Duke receives improved fueling and a higher top speed for 2026, while retaining ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS, and a five-inch TFT display. Two new paint schemes differentiate it from the other small Dukes. The 250 Duke gets fresh styling and two colourways after a recent design revision, while the 390 Duke, arguably the most versatile model in the range, now features a WP FCR4 brake caliper for stronger stopping power alongside its own new colour options. Market-specific models include the 160 Duke with three colour choices and the 200 Duke, which continues to appeal to developing markets like ours with its blend of accessibility and performance.

The 790 Duke picks up the same five-inch TFT display and switchgear used on the 990 Duke, bringing its electronics interface up to date with the newer parallel-twin platform. Speaking of which, the 990 Duke carries over with one new colour option, while the 990 Duke R enters production with an 8.8-inch touchscreen featuring offline navigation, 130 hp and 103 Nm, and fully adjustable WP Apex suspension with rear linkage. All three mid-weight models now come with a four-year manufacturer warranty.

The 1390 Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo return as the range-toppers, with the latter bringing semi-active suspension and advanced electronics. Both models carry the four-year warranty.

Interestingly, the press release suggests the biggest news is still to come. Gareth Davidson, Product Marketing Manager, dropped a cryptic teaser for April, promising “two of the most extreme Duke models in the history of KTM” that will be lighter and meaner than the current roster. Watch this space.