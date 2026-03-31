KTM Unveils 890 Adventure R Rally Overseas

The limited-run model gets enhanced suspension components, and an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust as standard



KTM is synonymous with off-road racing, more specifically the Dakar Rally. So it is obvious that models within the brand’s portfolio will benefit from the race-winning tech. And that’s precisely the thought process behind the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, essentially an extreme evolution of the standard 890 Adventure R, built with inputs from KTM’s Dakar program. And while the stock bike is already quite capable on the rough stuff, the Rally, with its focused upgrades, enters race-ready territory.

Starting off with the good part; the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally gets top-tier WP Xplor Pro suspension–a fully adjustable fork and monoshock–with 269 mm of travel at both ends, up from the stock bike’s 238 mm. And as expected, the revamped suspension increases ground clearance from 264 mm to 302 mm, and saddle height from 878 mm to 909 mm, with some of this likely attributed to the flat-profile Rally seat.

That said, it’s not all a single-minded sacrifice towards competition, with KTM saying that the suspension offers better bottoming resistance, stays planted at speed, and stays comfortable even with luggage and a passenger on board.

The Rally also gets tube-type Excel rims, with a 2.15 x 21-inch front and 4.0 x 18-inch rear, compared to the regular model’s larger tubeless 2.5 x 21-inch front and 4.5 x 18-inch rear combination. The wheels come shod in Mitas Enduro Trail+ tyres, rated 60:40 (road to off-road). Also on offer is the KTM Rally Tech Pack, which offers 10 levels of wheel-slip control, motor slip regulation, cruise control, and a bidirectional quickshifter.

Now, both the Rally and standard R share the same lightweight chromoly steel frame, though the Rally gets the optional factory racing footpeg kit. The 889-cc parallel-twin engine is unchanged as well, making 105 hp and 100 Nm, though the Akrapovic slip-on exhaust, offered as standard on the Rally, no doubt helps it breathe better. And finally, the Rally’s Red Bull Racing livery is a distinct visual change, though this correspondent reckons any detailing studio worth its salt could rattle it out in an afternoon.

The issue, then, comes from the fact that the 890 Adventure R Rally is a limited-edition model, with the KTM global website already peppered with “Sold out” stickers. However, considering Bajaj now owns KTM lock, stock and barrel, we could get a few examples of the 890 Adventure R Rally on our roads if we ask nicely. I mean, hope springs eternal, doesn’t it?