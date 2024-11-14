KTM Launch four Big Bikes and six Race Bikes in India

KTM have launched a number of Big Bikes in India from their international line-up of naked bikes, Adventure bikes as well as Enduro and motocross machines

KTM’s global growth is greatly because of the 17-year long partnership with Bajaj Auto, as in most countries where KTM are present, the best-selling ones are the ones made here, in India. So now, KTM are bringing in a curated selection of their Big Bike range to India, which is poetic, but more importantly, they are launching six Race Bikes as well, starting from a 50-cc machine with an automatic gearbox to the all-conquering 450 SX-F with which you just might be able to compete in the AMA Supercross right out of the gate. So without further ado…

The Big Bikes

KTM 1390 Super Duke R – Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

With a hypercar-rivalling near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio, bikes don’t get much more aggressive and bonkers than the KTM 1390 Super Duke R, which pumps out 145 Nm of torque and 190 horsepower from its 1,350-cc, liquid-cooled, 75° V-twin. Dry weight is a scarcely-believable 200 kg. Yours for the price of a studio apartment in the B towns.

KTM 890 Duke R – Rs 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KTM 890 Duke R weighs 171 kg (dry), a little less than the weekly bag of produce compared to our beloved Duke 390 which comes in at 168.3 kg (kerb). However, it makes nearly three times the power, and roughly 2.5 times the torque, with 121 hp and 100 Nm from an 889-cc, parallel-twin engine.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S – Rs 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

The previous iteration of the 75° V-twin does duty in the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, that is now here in the market to give its old rival, the BMW R 1300 GS a run for its money, which is a considerable amount for either of these two bikes. 160 hp and 138 Nm is aided by WP semi-active suspension which can self-level based on luggage and pillion.

KTM 890 Adventure R – Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

A more manageable and attainable off-road ready adventure bike from Austria, the KTM 890 Adventure R comes with wire spoke wheels to make its intentions clear, though based on the aggressive design you might mistake its intention was to murder you, which it might still be capable of. The 889-cc, parallel-twin produces 105 hp and 100 Nm here.

The Race Bikes

KTM 50 SX – Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KTM 50 SX is a two-stroke monster equipped with an automatic transmission that is capable of growing with the tiny rider it is designed for. They grow up so fast, don’t they? So you can change the ride height and the bodywork among other things to make sure the bike fits your growing racer for a reasonable amount of time, unlike their shoes.

KTM 65 SX – Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Once your racer has decided they want to be serious about racing, upgrade them to this—the KTM 65 SX has a proper clutch and gearbox, and fully-hand-adjustable suspension to teach the racers how to work on their bike (I kinda wish I was a four-year old from an affluent family right now).

KTM 85 SX – Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 85-cc class is highly competitive, so give your tiny tots an advantage with the KTM 85 SX, one of the most competitive machines in the 85-cc class the world over. At this point in their racing career, things are heating up and they need the machinery to retain their edge.

KTM 250 SX-F – Rs 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom)

Congratulations, your budding racer is now in the thick of things, with Triumphs and Ducatis challenging them along with the primary colour brigade from Japan, so stand out from the crowd with the KTM 250 SX-F—one of the most successful 250-cc class supercross race bikes in the world.

KTM 450 SX-F – Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Your racer is in the big leagues now, so what better choice than to pick up what is essentially a race winning factory bike from two seasons ago—the KTM 450 SX-F, which KTM claim has the most powerful engine in its class along with its 250-cc sibling.

KTM 350 EXC-F Six Days – Rs 12.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

Supercross is a young man’s game, but in an Enduro event experience often is the deciding factor, where persistence pays off more than outright speed. So go represent your country in the oldest FIM event in the world, the International Six Days Enduro, with the KTM 350 EXC-F Six Days special edition.

KTM Off-road Training Facility

KTM have also inaugurated the first-of-its-kind off-road motorcycle racing training facility in Bangalore where young racers can get the kind of training hitherto unavailable in our country. What a time to be alive.