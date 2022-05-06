KTM 390 Adventure Launched at Rs 3.35 lakh

The KTM 390 Adventure now gets two new colourways and traction control modes

The updated flagship adventure motorcycle for India, the KTM 390 Adventure, has been launched at Rs 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). While the motorcycle doesn’t look all that different from its predecessor, it has gotten smarter.

The large LED headlamp in the front reminds us of the big daddy 1290 Super Adventure. The 14.5-litre fuel tank along with its shrouds remain unchanged, however, KTM have added two new colour schemes to the line-up – KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black. Six-spoke wheels have been replaced with a set of five-spoke alloy units that KTM claim are stronger than before.

Engine-wise, the 373-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes a strong 43.5 hp and 37 Nm of torque. We’ve already tested this motor and you can read our report here. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Next in line would be the electronics that are a big talking point of the KTM 390 Adventure. What has been carried forwards from its predecessor is the traction control, cornering ABS, and dual-channel ABS. However, for 2022, the KTM 390 Adventure’s traction control has been given two modes – Road and Offroad. This allows riders to choose between two levels of traction control intrusion that can be toggled with just the touch of a button.

The motorcycle is suspended by a 43-mm USD WP Apex fork followed by a preload-adjustable WP monoshock at the back. Stopping duties are handled by a 320-mm disc at the front with Bybre’s radially mounted caliper, at the rear it gets a 230-mm disc with a floating caliper.

KTM have hiked the price by only Rs 6,000, while offering a fair share of updates. The KTM 390 Adventure goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and the Benelli TRK 502.