Kinetic Green E-Luna Road Test Review – A Classic Re-energized

Kinetic Green launched the E-Luna a while ago and we just got our hands on one. We took it for a spin around the block and here is what we feel about it

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The name Kinetic Luna might ring a bell for some of you readers. You might have seen your parents riding a two-stroke moped and, in some cases, you might have learnt riding on one. If you were old enough, you might even have owned one in those days. That 50-cc moped is a grown-up now. It is bigger and slightly badder. However, the new “E-Luna” has nothing in common with the old one except being its e-namesake. As the “E” in its name indicates, the new one is electric and is built as a completely new product. This is also the second electric passenger vehicle that Kinetic Green have launched in India after revamping their brand identity a few months ago. It may be recalled that the Zulu electric scooter was the first launch under the brand’s new identity.

The E-Luna is a chain-driven moped that is built on a steel frame and equipped with a 2.0-kWh battery and a 1.2-kW (1.63-hp) electric motor. A 10-ampere charger is provided and the charging port is placed right below the rider’s seat with a nice little flip-open cover made of hard plastic. The moped has a claimed range of 110 kilometres, although we did not get a chance to confirm this during our ride. The realistic range should be anywhere between 70 and 80 km, depending on the weight being carried and the speed at which it is being ridden. Kinetic Green also claim the moped has a payload capacity of 150 kilograms and a gradeability of seven degrees. So, two people can travel comfortably or even just a solo rider with some luggage. The company says it takes four hours to charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent.





It is a point to be remembered that the E-Luna will mostly be used for intra-city runs and riders will make use of all that storage space. It gets a detachable rear seat and a lot of space near the footwell for storage. The rider’s seat needs to be opened with a key and then two screws have to be undone to lift open the rear seat. Then three more screws have to be removed, which, finally, sets loose the rear cushion with just the metal tray left on which bits and bobs can be kept. As with all mopeds, the foot-rests are placed wider, which, in turn, facilitates the large storage space between the feet. It also gets a neat bag hook.





As for equipment, it gets a digital back-lit instrument display which shows the riding range and battery capacity along with the speedometer, odometer, and trip meter. Turn the key, pull on the brakes, give it a bit of throttle and the E-Luna starts to move. Be sure to put the side-stand up as it will not start otherwise. The steering lock has been placed on the frame on the right-hand side, underneath the handlebar in old fashion.





During our ride I felt the suspension to be a bit stiff and unforgiving, so potholes were painful. The moped has a telescopic front fork and dual shock-absorbers at the rear which together shoulder the suspension duties. The front fork is neatly tucked in behind a hard plastic cover to protect it from dust and, of course, for aesthetic purposes. The E-Luna has 16-inch spoked rims in shiny chrome, slightly blinding for the onlookers. The brakes are both drums and the moped gets a combi-braking system (CBS), thus both the brakes are applied all the time. The tyres are 2.50-16 front and rear and they have different tread patterns. The grip is average at best.





The Kinetic Green E-Luna comes in two variants, X1 and X2, both in five colours: Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue, Sparkling Green, and, finally, the one we have here, the Mulberry Red. While the X1 is priced at Rs 69,000, the X2, which is the one we rode, is positioned higher and priced higher, too, at Rs 75,000 (both prices ex-showroom).





If you are in the market for an electric two-wheeler from a renowned brand that possesses good load-carrying capacity, this might be a good choice. It will work wonders for food delivery riders and workers who carry a lot of equipment with them to work. The fit and finish could be better as there are some rugged bits and pieces here and there. Nothing too cumbersome, though, and, hopefully, such issues will be ironed out in the near future. However, Rs 75,000 is a steep asking price for what the E-Luna offers as a finished product.