Kabira Mobility KM3000 and KM4000 Launched

Kabira Mobility KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II have been launched. These models are developed in collaboration with Foxconn.

The KM3000 is a fully faired electric bike that comes in two variants—KM3000 and KM3000-V. The KM3000 is equipped with a 4.1-kWh battery pack while the KM3000-V has a 5.15-kWh battery pack. Both the variants have a peak power of 12-kW (16.3 hp), nominal power of 5-kW (6.8 hp) and a peak torque of 192 Nm. Kabira claim both the variants can do a top speed of 120 km/h while the 0 to 60 km/h is done in 4.5 seconds. The KM3000 in Eco mode has a range of 130 kilometres while the Sports mode is capable of 80 kilometres. Zero to 100 per cent of charging takes 180 minutes. The KM3000-V in Eco mode has a range of 188 kilometres wherein the Sport mode can cover 120 kilometres. Zero to 100 per cent charging takes 200 minutes.

The KM4000 is a naked bike available in two variants—KM4000 and KM4000-V. Just like the KM3000, this bike also is powered by the same two battery packs—a 4.1-kWh and a 5.15-kWh. Both of them have a peak power of 12-kW (16.3 hp), nominal power is rated at 5-kW (6.8 hp) whereas the torque is 192 Nm at peak. The top speed, 0 to 60 km/h time and charging times are all identical to the KM3000.

The KM3000 and KM4000, including their two variants, all have Eco, City, Sports, Parking and Reverse modes. They all have on-board chargers with a 1500-Watt capacity. The 0 to 60 per cent takes 60 minutes whereas like mentioned earlier the 0 to 100 per cent takes 180 minutes for the 4.1-kWh pack and 200 minutes for the 5.15-kWh pack. All are capable of fast charging too.

Coming to the dimensions of the motorcycles, all four variants of the motorcycles have the same numbers. The length of the bike is 2080-mm, width is 702-mm, height is 1141-mm and the wheelbase is at 1412-mm. The ground clearance of the motorcycles is 175-mm whereas the water wading capacity is at 200-mm. The bikes have diamond steel tube frames and they weigh 152 kilograms. They have a “frunk” storage capacity of 13-litres. Equipped with Showa telescopic front suspension and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

The brakes are dual channel CBS with regenerative system. The front brake is a three piston caliper on a 320-mm disc whereas the rear is a single piston caliper that sits on a 230-mm disc. KM3000s get projector headlamps while the KM4000s get LEDs.

The bikes also get a five-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth and app connectivity with switchable light and dark themes.

On the occasion, Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility, said, “The KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models are some of the most powerful and longest riding bikes in the market, the biggest feature of the bikes are our partners like Foxconn, Showa, Jio which have enabled us to develop and launch this machine which will redefine the electric motorbike segment as we know of.”

The Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 Mark-II models are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and 1.76 lakh (both ex-showroom prices) respectively. Deliveries to begin from March 2024 through the Kabira Mobility dealerships.