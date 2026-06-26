Jawa 42 Ivory Edition Sparks Interest

The Jawa 42 Ivory has witnessed strong customer interest since its introduction in February 2026. Finished in a soft pastel shade, the motorcycle blends classic motorcycling proportions with contemporary styling. Its retro-inspired livery, distinctive ’42’ decals, checkered flag motif on the fuel tank and twin exhaust setup pay homage to the brand’s racing heritage while giving the motorcycle a unique identity within the 42 range.

The Ivory colour is aimed at riders seeking a combination of nostalgic design cues and modern-day usability. With its understated colour scheme and heritage-inspired detailing, the motorcycle offers a fresh interpretation of Jawa’s retro roadster philosophy.

The Jawa 42 is equipped with a 294-cc liquid-cooled J-Panther engine producing 27.3-hp and 26.8-Nm paired with a six-speed transmission.

Interested customers can also book the motorcycle on Amazon and Flipkart. Once the reservation is made on either platform, the nearest authorised dealer connects with the customer to complete the remaining formalities and deliver the motorcycle.

The motorcycle comes with a four year/1,00,000 kilometre standard warranty extended up to six years. Interested customers can also avail eight years of roadside assistance and a five year annual maintenance contract.

The 2026 Jawa 42 Ivory is priced at Rs 1,84,950 ex-showroom. The motorcycle is available for booking online in 118 cities, with 130 dealerships servicing the e-commerce enquiries.

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