Jacopo Cerutti and Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing Grab the Africa Eco Race 2025 Trophy

Jacopo Cerutti and Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing triumphed in the 2025 edition of the Africa Eco Race for the second time in a row.

Jacopo Cerutti amassed five victories with another two podiums in this 11-stage race that consisted of a lot of terrain with sand and gravel. With the skill and determination of a champion, he defended his title successfully, even after facing technical and physical difficulties including issues with navigation and the rear tyre mousse.

Francesco Montanari also put in an outstanding performance and showed consistent improvement with his first stage victory, along with a total of three podiums. These achievements mark him out as one of the stars of the Africa Eco Race.

Marco Menichini debuted with Aprilia Tuareg this year. He secured victory in the Junior Under 25 class and a third place in the multi-cylinder class, adding one more trophy to Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing’s collection in the Africa Eco Race. Menichini’s performance led him to sixth place overall.

Aprilia Tuareg Rally, developed in collaboration with the Guareschi brothers’ GCorse, have made noteworthy progress in demonstrating more reliability and versatility as well as higher performance compared to last year’s effort. Winning the Africa Eco Race for the second consecutive year and the brilliant accomplishments by all the riders have proven Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing’s ability to compete at the big rally raid competitions.

 Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing thanked Team Guareschi for their tireless work, and all their partners who made this dream possible: Metzeler, SC Project, Acerbis, RK Chain, Jet Prime, Alpina, Andreani and CHT Chiaravalli.

