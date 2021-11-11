Is the Suzuki Burgman Electric Launching Soon?

The Japanese major is set to launch a new two-wheeler on 18 November; could it be the Suzuki Burgman Electric?

We’ve already seen quite a few spy shots of the Burgman electric online. Suzuki two-wheelers have confirmed to be launching a new product on 18 November. And by the looks of it, we expect this to be the all-new Burgman Electric. This would be Suzuki’s very first step into the EV space in India.

Spy shots of the Burgman Electric have been going around for a while now. The scooter looks exactly the same as the petrol-powered Burgman, however, it gets blue accents across the body to distinguish its identity.

Apart from this, Suzuki have been extremely tight-lipped about the specifications of this scooter, so, unfortunately, we cannot give you any confirmation on the power, torque, battery capacity, or range of this scooter.

Stay tuned, we’ll keep you posted on 18 November at the launch of this new electric scooter.