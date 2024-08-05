Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched at Rs 71.82 lakh

The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a limited edition touring motorcycle, and it is the most expensive one in its category.

The Indian Roadmaster Elite has been launched in India, with a price tag of Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the second most expensive motorcycle in India, after the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, and the most expensive touring motorcycle. The closest rivals are the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special (Rs 41.79 lakh) and the Honda Goldwing Tour (Rs 39.2 lakh), which are orders of magnitude more affordable, probably the only time we have written that about 40-lakh motorcycles (all ex-showroom).

This imposing behemoth is limited to just 350 units for the entire planet, which explains part of the price. The rest comes from the technology and features packed into it. It is powered by the air-cooled “Thunderstroke” 116 engine, which displaces 1,890 cc or 116 cubic inches, hence the name. There’s no peak power quoted by the bikemaker, and peak torque is 171 Nm at a lazy 2,900 rpm. This is on par with the aforementioned Harley with 175 Nm and the Honda with 170 Nm, but those come in at higher revolutions, at 3,500 rpm and 4,500 rpm respectively. Which is all very well, as that torque needs to move a 403-kg bike.

The Roadmaster Elite rides on a set of 46-mm telescopic forks, while the rear monoshock gets air adjustment—varying the air pressure changes the damping characteristics of the suspension, like a high-end car or mountain bike with air-suspension. The fuel tank holds 20.8 litres of dino juice, and coupled with a claimed ARAI-rated fuel economy of 20 km/l, a full tank range of 416 km is theoretically possible.

The Roadmaster elite gets an exclusive tri-tone paint job and 10-spoke precision-machined wheels. There’s a seven-inch display, but more importantly, there’s a 12-speaker “PowerBand” audio system. It gets Indian’s Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight, colour-matched heated and cooled seats, a tinted windshield and backlit switches, among other things.

There’s nothing quite like the Indian Roadmaster Elite on sale in India, so looking for rivals in terms of price is a moot point.