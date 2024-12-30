Honda Activa 125 2025 Launched

Honda Activa 125 that is OBD2B-compliant launched in India.

The new Honda Activa 125 has been launched and price start from Rs 94,422 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Honda Activa 125 was unveiled by Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and he was very happy to announce that the scooter is now OBD2B-compliant. OBD2 is a self-diagnostic system and lets the user capture error codes on vehicle performance and various vehicle systems. It has a fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which displaces 123.92-cc and develops 8.31 hp and 10.5 Nm. The Activa 125 also has an advanced idling stop system that enhances the scooter’s fuel-efficiency.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said that “The Honda Activa has been a preferred choice for its customers”. The new Honda Activa 125 now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Honda Roadsync app which lets the user navigate and get call and message alerts. The Activa 125 also gets a USB Type-C charging port so that the users can charge their devices. Honda has pulled all stops to make sure that the search for a family scooter ends with this.

The new Honda Activa 125 gets contrasting brown-coloured seats and inner panels which makes it look even better. The scooters will be available in six colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

The Activa 125 comes in two variants: the DLX model which costs Rs 94,422 and the H-Smart version which costs Rs 97,146, ex-showroom, Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.