Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Honda Activa 125 2025 Launched

by Leave a Comment

Honda Activa 125 that is OBD2B-compliant launched in India.

The new Honda Activa 125 has been launched and price start from Rs 94,422 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Honda Activa 125 was unveiled by Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and he was very happy to announce that the scooter is now OBD2B-compliant. OBD2 is a self-diagnostic system and lets the user capture error codes on vehicle performance and various vehicle systems. It has a fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which displaces 123.92-cc and develops 8.31 hp and 10.5 Nm. The Activa 125 also has an advanced idling stop system that enhances the scooter’s fuel-efficiency.

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said that “The Honda Activa has been a preferred choice for its customers”. The new Honda Activa 125 now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Honda Roadsync app which lets the user navigate and get call and message alerts. The Activa 125 also gets a USB Type-C charging port so that the users can charge their devices. Honda has pulled all stops to make sure that the search for a family scooter ends with this.

The new Honda Activa 125 gets contrasting brown-coloured seats and inner panels which makes it look even better. The scooters will be available in six colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

The Activa 125 comes in two variants: the DLX model which costs Rs 94,422 and the H-Smart version which costs Rs 97,146, ex-showroom, Delhi. It is now available at HMSI dealerships across India.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Hero File Design Patent for Xpulse 421 Adventure Motorcycle
New Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled at Intermot
Osamu Suzuki Passes Away at 94

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap