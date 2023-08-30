Hero Xtreme 160R 4V – Long Term Review

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is the latest addition to the Bike India long-term test fleet. As is customary, we shall bring you periodic updates as we spend more time with this motorcycle.

Competing in the 160-cc segment, the Xtreme 160R 4V (four-valve) is one of the most powerful motorcycles on paper and it is also the lightest while featuring a 37-millimetre KYB USD fork. The Xtreme has an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency of 55 kilometres/litre.

Compared to its two-valve predecessor, the Xtreme 160R 4V’s engine displacement is now 0.2 cc higher (163.2-cc). It makes more power as well at 16.9 hp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque compared to the previous figures of 15.2 hp and 14 Nm. Stopping duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends and a single-channel ABS for the front wheel.

We will now be riding the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V for daily commuting as well as for weekend rides. Parameters such as fuel efficiency, service, and the multiple features this bike comes equipped with will be taken into consideration, based on which we shall bring you periodic reports. So, stay tuned in to this space.

— Alshin Thomas