Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250 and Vida Z unveiled at EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp was present in full force at EICMA 2024 with quite an array of bikes including the much-awaited Hero Xpulse 210

The long-rumoured and consequently much-awaited Hero Xpulse 210 has been unveiled at EICMA, and it is everything Indian dual-sport enthusiasts on a budget have been hoping for, at least on paper. However, Hero also unveiled a brand-new platform sporting a steel trellis frame and a 250-cc, liquid-cooled engine spawning two motorcycles for the time being—Hero Xtreme 250R and Hero Karizma XMR 250. Hero also unveiled a completely new electric scooter from their electric subsidiary Vida, called the Vida Z.

Hero Xpulse 210

Since the dawn of time…er, since 2019, actually, customers have been asking for more power from the Hero Xpulse, and while there have been marginal increments over the years, there’s never been a significant change, until now. The Hero Xpulse 210 goes back to a proper direct-friendly half-duplex cradle frame and borrows the engine from the Hero Karizma XMR, all 210 cc of it. In this state of tune, it produces 24.6 hp @ 9250 rpm and 20.7 Nm @ 7250 rpm, which should be enough for the 170-kg Hero Xpulse 210. It gets longer suspension travel than the old Xpulse 200 4V, but less than the Pro version. There’s a new 4.2-inch TFT console as well. It is quite fitting for our first look at the Hero Xpulse 210 should happen at EICMA 2024, as the first global preview of the Xpulse happened at EICMA 2017 before the production model was showcased at EICMA 2018.





Hero Xtreme 250R and Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero have also taken the covers off not one but two new motorcycles based on a brand new platform, which incorporates an all-new 250-cc, liquid-cooled engine nestled in a steel trellis frame. The naked version of the duo, the Hero Xtreme 250R is essentially the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt concept showcased last year. This new DOHC, 4V, single-cylinder makes 30 hp @ 9250 rpm and 25 Nm @ 7250 rpm. The bikes get 43-mm USD front forks and six-step adjustable rear monoshocks, Class-D LED Projector headlight and radial tyres.

Vida Z

The latest product from Hero’s electric arm Vida, the Vida Z has been designed for a global audience. Vida claim the Z has multiple modes of charging, a removable battery, reliable performance and an added surety in the form of the Connected and Safety suite through the MY VIDA mobile application. The company also say the battery capacity ranges from 2.2-kWh to 4.4-kWh. The scooter will be equipped with Vida’s connectivity suite and cloud platform as mentioned earlier. This platform will also allow owners to monitor and track vehicle health, detect theft and movement, geofence, immobilise and perform over-the-air updates without the need to visit the service station. The scooter gets beautiful accents that are featured on the minimalistic design of its body and a touchscreen TFT display.

Bonus: Hero Mavrick 440 updated

The Hero Mavrick 440 gets golden USD forks but the console is replaced with the round one from the Harley-Davidson X440. We feel the first change is welcome while the second one is a miss.