Hero Motocorp HF Deluxe Canvas Edition Launched

Hero Motocorp HF Deluxe Black Canvas edition has been launched with a host of new features and new colour options. The HF Deluxe Black Canvas edition is priced from Rs 60,760 (ex-showroom) for the kick variant, going up to Rs 66,408 (ex-showroom) for the self-start variant.

This commuter is now available in new all-black paint scheme that extends to the engine, alloy wheels, front fork, muffler, and grab rail. The bike comes with a 3D HF Deluxe emblem as well.

Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas is powered by the 97.2-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that provides 8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a four-speed gearbox. The motor is now BS6 Phase-II compliant and comes with the new i3S technology. Other components include telescopic front forks, dual shocks at the rear, a halogen headlamp, a USB charger and 130 mm drum brakes at either end.

The bike has a kerb weight of 112 kg, a bigger 9.6-litre of a fuel tank, a long seat length of 733 mm, a two-step adjustable suspension system and tubeless tyres. In terms of additional safety elements, the HF Deluxe incorporates a side stand indicator, chrome leg guard, and toe guard.

The new HF Deluxe gets further accentuated by new colour schemes – Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black and Black with Sports Red. To further reinforce the trust in their product, Hero offers a standard five-year warranty and free five services with the HF Deluxe.

