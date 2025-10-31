Hero Enters the European Market with the Hunk 440, sets Sights on MotoGP

Yes, you probably, definitely, surely, have already seen the Hunk 440 even if you think you haven’t

Hero MotoCorp is on an ambitious expansion spree across Europe. It first debuted in Italy following a tie-up with distributor Pelpi International, and followed it up with France, with a little help from GD France and, then, Spain. And now, less than a month later, Hero is entering the United Kingdom, this time with Lancashire-based MotoGB as its partner.

In all cases, Hero’s European arsenal is the same trio of Euro 5+ motorcycles led by the Hunk 440. Yes, that to you and me would be the recently discontinued Mavrick 440. The other two motorcycles are the Xpulse 200 4V and the Xpulse 200 4V Pro.

Speaking to the media at the UK launch, Sanjay Bhan, Hero’s Executive VP, also let drop a nugget: the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, which claims to produce one motorcycle every 18 seconds, is aiming to enter MotoGP.

“At some point, we may also want to do MotoGP, though it’s very expensive. But yes, it’s a natural playground for builders to prove their prowess, and it provides real-time feedback to make our builds stronger and better.” Bhan told MCN.

With its entry into the UK, Hero now has a presence in 51 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, catering to over 125 million customers.