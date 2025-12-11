Harley-Davidson X440 T First Ride Review: The Bike India Verdict

Harley’s X440 T arrives dressed like a mild update but rides like a course correction, a clearer version of what the 440 platform always wanted to be

Story: Saeed Akhtar

Photography: Harley-Davidson

I must confess, we were just a bit disappointed when we unboxed the Knives Out-style mystery box from Harley Davidson, only for the tablet inside to pop up an image of what we already know intimately as the X440 cruiser. Of course, considering the circumstances, it could not be an existing motorcycle, so we took a closer examination and it was only then that we realised that the tail section seemed to be different, and that it was wearing bar-end mirrors, something that was never there before, even as an option.

This, then, is the Harley Davidson X440 T. And after riding it to our heart’s content in Goa, I am happy to report that there is more to the T than just a redesigned posterior. In fact, its makers claim that they have, in total, made exactly seventy-two changes large and small in developing the T from its older sibling, which still exists by the way.

Granted, many of these are miniscule changes, so inconsequential that its creators, some of whom were in attendance at the launch event the evening before, could not even be bothered to name them. But then there are the big ones, the headlines. Like ride by wire. Gone is the mechanical throttle, replaced by an advanced electronic throttle that also brings with it two ride modes (Rain and Road), switchable traction control and switchable ABS at the rear. It has also cleaned up the clutter of cables emanating from the handlebar.

Then there is the realisation that the design tweaks that looked underwhelming on a teaser screen feel different in person. The tail section carries a cleaner line, something that nods at the XR1200 without copying it. It trims the visual clutter of the old bike and pairs well with the bar-end mirrors. The mirrors themselves add a streak of sportiness that the original X440 never aimed for. In still photos, this whole arrangement looked like someone had stuck a new spoiler and called it a day. In the flesh, it works. It lends the T a fresher stance and gives the bike some visual snap when viewed from behind or in three-quarter angles.

The biggest surprise is how all these changes come together on the road. The X440 T has the same 27.3 hp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm as before, but the way that power comes to you now feels a touch more civilised and a touch more adjustable. The electronic throttle lets Harley refine the initial response. Road mode gives you the full, eager shove without making the bike feel twitchy. Rain mode dulls the first twist enough to keep things calm if the sky turns unsure. The difference between the two is immediately apparent, not some barely noticeable flavour shift. Traction control adds another layer of confidence when you pick up speed, especially when you are climbing out of slow hairpins or rolling through damp patches on Goan tarmac.

Acceleration is clean at all revs. The engine pulls from 45 kmph in sixth gear without complaint, which makes the 440 T a relaxed machine in traffic and on open stretches. You ride it more by feel than by calculation and it rewards lazy shifts. What it does not do is overwhelm you with violence. This is not a performance motorcycle pretending to be a cruiser. It stays true to its character, a tractable and friendly single that likes being ridden at a steady clip, not wrung to within an inch of its life.

The soundtrack keeps things engaging. That pop and burble and crackle on the overrun is addictive, especially when you roll off after a spirited overtake. It gives the T a sense of theatre without sounding artificial. Harley knows how to tune an exhaust to feel lively without going shrill, and they have leaned into that knowledge here. It is a key part of the appeal. The Triumph 400s and the Dominar have their strengths but they simply do not sound like this.

Ride quality is soft and supple for both long and short rides. The fork, however, bottomed out on me more than a couple of times, even with my 68 kg weight. Harley says the front suspension has been tweaked slightly not just for the X440 T but also the X440, yet the softness remains noticeable. It is not a deal breaker because the rear shock and the overall damping still give the bike a forgiving attitude on Goa’s patchwork backroads, but the fork behaviour is something riders will quickly spot. On the positive side, that suppleness makes the T an easy partner for hours in the saddle. You roll over bumps rather than fight them.

