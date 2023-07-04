Harley-Davidson X440 Launched in India

The Harley-Davidson X440 has been launched in India priced between Rs 2.29 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first product to come out of the joint venture between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. This marks their entry into the 440-cc segment as the unveiling and launch took place at the Hero Center for Innovation and Technology yesterday.





At the heart of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440-cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled, motor compliant with BS-VI (OBD II) and E20 regulations. This engine delivers 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motorcycle features an assist and slipper clutch paired with a six-speed gearbox.



Advanced lighting features, including a classic retro shape Class-D headlamp with integrated signature DRLs, LED projector and a full LED tail lamp. The motorcycle provides convenience through a range of features, including a 3.5-inch TFT digital display, two display modes (Day and Night), and the ‘Connect 2.0’ feature available on the top-spec S variant. ‘Connect 2.0’ is said to enhance the riding experience by offering more than 25 notifications on the display and through a mobile application. It provides safety features like ignition alerts, panic alerts, crash alerts, and more. Additionally, the Bluetooth-enabled system offers turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and find my vehicle functionality.







All-metal components, including the front fender, rear fender, fuel tank, and side covers, emphasize its bold character. Classic Harley-Davidson elements, such as the tank design and signature exhaust note, contribute to its unmistakable appeal. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brake with a dual channel ABS. To further customize the bike, owners can choose from a range of accessories such as a comfortable touring seat, backrest, mirrors, fog lamps, and saddlebags.





The bike is available with the option of three variants, namely Denim, Vivid, and S. The Denim edition has a Mustard paint colour choice and comes with spoke wheels, the Vivid edition features two eye-catching dual tone schemes; Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver and comes with alloy wheels, while the S edition has machined alloy wheels, bronze engine highlights, machined engine fins, and the “Connect 2.0” package in addition to a Matte Black colour scheme, and a 3D-embossed logo.







The Harley-Davidson X440 can be purchased through the extensive Harley-Davidson dealer network across India.



