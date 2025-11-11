FB Mondial Returns to India Through Motohaus, Set for India Bike Week 2025 Unveiling

The unveil of the FB Mondial Piega 452 at IBW 2025 will mark the comeback of the iconic brand

The legendary Italian motorcycle brand FB Mondial is making its comeback to the country, this time through Motohaus India, with the unveiling of the new Piega 452 at India Bike Week 2025.

It is, in some ways, a homecoming for a manufacturer that built its reputation on speed, style, and distinctive Italian engineering flair. Founded in 1929, FB Mondial was among the pioneers that shaped post-war European motorcycling, notching multiple world championships in its early decades and earning a reputation for marrying racing precision with elegant design.

Motohaus India, known for introducing premium global two-wheeler marques to Indian riders, will spearhead the brand’s revival. The company says the return of FB Mondial is part of a long-term vision to cultivate a stronger premium motorcycle culture in India, one rooted in authenticity and admiration for classic European craftsmanship.

The star of the revival, the FB Mondial Piega 452, will make its Indian debut at India Bike Week 2025. While details of the model are still under wraps, enthusiasts can expect a motorcycle that blends modern engineering with the understated romanticism that characterises Italian design. The launch will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, combining nostalgia with fresh dynamism aimed at today’s discerning riders.

Motohaus has also confirmed that existing FB Mondial owners in India will receive full after-sales and service support through its nationwide network starting December 2025. The company says its growing footprint will ensure that legacy customers are not left behind as it introduces new models to the Indian market.

Headquartered in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Motohaus has steadily expanded its premium lineup, previously bringing Austrian brand Brixton Motorcycles and Italian marque VLF Scooters to India. Its domestic manufacturing facility, capable of producing 25,000 vehicles annually, positions it well to support FB Mondial’s re-entry and localisation strategy.