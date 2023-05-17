E20-Compliant Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched

The E20-compliant Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to cleaner and more advanced mobility solutions.

This motorcycle is now compliant with the BS6-II emission standard, with E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol) and also features an On-Board Diagnostics (OBD2) system, which detects and notifies the user about any vehicle error or malfunction.



The Hero Xpulse offers an impressive engine performance, powered by a 200-cc four-valve, air-cooled BS-VI engine that produces a maximum power of 19.10 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

To enhance the overall performance, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with three ABS modes suitable for different riding conditions: Road, Off-road, and Rally. Each mode optimizes the control systems and ABS intervention to deliver the best performance.

In terms of design, it features a new 60 mm taller rally-style windshield that provides better protection against windblast, reducing rider fatigue. The class-D (1,000 lumens) LED projector headlamp with LED daytime lights ensures increased visibility at night. The motorcycle’s new premium switchgear adds to its overall appeal.

With a focus on adventure, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V offers a comfortable riding position engineered for all sorts of terrain. The updated rider foot-peg position, which is now lowered by 35 mm and rear set by 8 mm, enhances control during standing riding stance, while the improved knuckle-guards provide better protection against external elements. The motorcycle also comes with an updated luggage plate and a relocated USB charging port, now positioned right below the dash.

It features a fully-adjustable front and rear suspension. The 850-mm taller seat height, 270-mm increased ground clearance, and handlebar risers. The extended gear-lever and longer side stand further enhance the motorcycle’s off-road experience.

In terms of aesthetics, the new Xpulse 200 4V is available in bold graphics and striking dual-tone colour schemes. The base variant offers colour options such as Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red, while the Pro variant features rally edition graphics, perfectly aligning with the adventurous spirit of riders.

The Xpulse 200 4V is available in two variants, namely the Base and Pro, priced at Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.53 lakh respectively, both ex-showroom. They are available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.