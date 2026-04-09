Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario: The Hundred Year Special

Ducati’s most exclusive Superleggera, for its most exclusive clientele.

Story: Salman Bargir

In the rarefied world of ultra-exclusive motorcycles, few names command as much reverence as Ducati. And when the brand decides to celebrate a milestone, it does so in a manner befitting its racing pedigree. Enter the Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario. A motorcycle that not only commemorates a hundred years of Italian engineering excellence but also pushes the boundaries of what a road-legal superbike can be.

Based on the already extraordinary Ducati Superleggera V4, the Centenario edition elevates exclusivity and craftsmanship to much higher levels. The GP26 Rosso Centenario livery is based on a combination of Ducati’s iconic white stripes and the new matt Rosso Centenario red. A dark red, like that of its origins: from the red of the 1949 Ducati 60, the first complete motorcycle that marked Ducati’s entry among motorcycle manufacturers, to that of the 1955 Gran Sport ‘Marianna’, the first Ducati designed for racing, signed by engineer Fabio Taglioni.

The Centenario edition is less a motorcycle and more a rolling sculpture, one that encapsulates Ducati’s ethos of blending performance with artistry. At its core lies The Desmosedici Stradale R 1100 engine, featuring hand-tuned desmodromic valve timing. In road Euro 5+ configuration, the engine delivers 228-hp, which becomes 247-hp achieved by using a Akrapovič racing exhaust.

The extensive use of carbon fibre across the frame, swingarm, and bodywork ensures that the bike remains astonishingly light, tipping the scales at around 167 kg without fuel. The result is an unprecedented power-to-weight ratio of 1480-hp/tonne.

But the Superleggera V4 Centenario is not just about brute force. Ducati’s obsession with aerodynamics is evident in the intricately designed carbon fibre winglets, expected to generate significant downforce at high speeds, to enhance stability and cornering precision. Advanced electronics, including a suite of rider aids such as slide control and wheelie control, supported by Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), the marque’s predictive and reactive algorithm, to ensure the immense power is delivered with finesse and control. Premium components from the likes of Brembo and Öhlins further enhance its credentials, offering MotoGP-spec braking and suspension performance.

Further continuing the Superleggera tradition of firsts, the Centenario is the world’s first road bike equipped with carbon-ceramic brake discs approved for road use. The suspension also sets a new world first making the Superleggera V4 Centenario the first road bike to be equipped with pressurised Öhlins NPX 25/30 carbon fork with carbon fibre sleeves made using unidirectional layers to achieve maximum weight savings compared to conventional production.

While the Centenario is limited to just 500 units globally, its Tricolore edition with only 100 units, is a prized possession for collectors and connoisseurs alike. Ultimately, beyond the numbers and hardware, the Superleggera V4 Centenario represents something more profound –a celebration of Ducati’s journey through a century of innovation, racing triumphs, and design excellence.

It is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of perfection, a machine that embodies both its storied past and its ambitious future. In its century of history, the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer has created motorcycles capable of surpassing and redefining expectations with one conviction: limits are not an obstacle, but a starting point.