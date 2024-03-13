Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated in India

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S have been updated in India with prices starting from Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Streetfighter V4 remains unchanged mechanically with the braking system, and main chassis remaining the same. Ducati, however, have made minor changes to the electronics and body. The Streetfighter V4 now has its swingarm pivot point raised by four millimetres. Ducati have also tweaked the V4 S’ Öhlins NIX30 fork to create a sportier and firmer feel, more like the Panigale’s, but it has the same spring as the previous Streetfighter. The suspension remains Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active, with spring preload manually adjustable as before. The Streetfighter V4 S gets a lithium-ion battery that is 1.7 kg lighter than the previous one, and one that is already equipped on the V4 SP version. The cooling fan control strategy has also been updated.

The headlights have been redesigned along with the fuel tank which now has new side covers and allows half a litre of more fuel as compared to the older model that could only hold 16 litres. The Streetfighter gets the Panigale’s five-inch TFT display, one that is more functional and visually appealing. As it is on the Panigale V4, the gear change is indicated via an external green LED signal. The dashboard offers the “Track Evo” display mode, which replicates the layout used on the MotoGP Desmosedici and provides an immediate view of the most important information and the intervention of the electronic controls. This helps the Streetfighter during track-days by providing loads of information and functions. The Race and Sport modes have the same peak power and torque figures, with torque limited in the lower gears.

The Streetfighter V4 S is now available in a new Grey Nero paint shade that is a contrast between the grey and the various black tones of the bodywork, that bring out the technical components like brakes and suspension and give the motorcycle a bold and aggressive, but still refined look.

Additionally, Ducati have given the Streetfighter V4 a new Wet mode that limits the power output to 165 hp while the throttle response and rider aids also get re-calibrated accordingly. The new quick-shifter is updated and is now similar to the one on the Panigale and is now smoother and faster.

Both the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S continue to be powered by the 1,103-cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that makes 208 hp at 13,500 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm paired to the six-speed gearbox with bi-directional quick-shifter. The motor has been revised in calibration to match the larger diameter of the silencer outlet, introduced to reduce the exhaust back pressure. The bike gets 17-inch alloys and twin 330-mm Brembo Stylema discs up front with a 245-mm disc at the rear. The wet weight of the Streetfighter V4 S stands at 197.5 kg.

The Streetfighter gets Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Slide Control, Engine Brake Control EVO 2, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Power Launch, and Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, covering all the required electronics.

The Streetfighter V4 is priced at Rs 24.62 lakh, the Streetfighter V4 S in the Ducati Red colour is priced at Rs 27.80 lakh while the V4 S in the new Grey Nero shade tops the chart with a price tag of Rs 28 lakh. All prices ex-showroom.