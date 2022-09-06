Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini edition unveiled

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Lamborghini Huracán STO supercar broke cover before the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit.

Being under parent company Audi, these two super brands have collaborated in the past as well to create a one-off products for their exclusive clientele. The project will be managed by Centro Stile Ducati and Centro Stile Lamborghini. This limited series of 693 units also includes 63 motorcycles specially reserved for Lamborghini customers.





This naked flagship motorcycle comes with redesigned aesthetic elements including specially made forged wheels. At the rear wheel, this motorcycle gets a titanium clamping nut. Meanwhile, the front fender of the Streetfighter has air ducts similar to those on the Huracán STO. Mechanically there are no differences and this Streetfighter also draws power from the absolutely insane 1,103 cc engine which delivers a maximum power of 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

Moreover, the livery of the Ducati Streetfighter also comes with an STO logo and the number 63, which refers to the year in which Lamborghini was founded. Interestingly, Ducati will make only 630 units of this exclusive model. Additionally, Ducati will also offer a more exclusive series dedicated to 63 Lamborghini customers, called the Ducati Special Clienti programme. These customers will be able to create unique examples by customizing their Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with livery and rims in the same colours as their car. To make things special, owners of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will get a helmet, jacket and limited-edition bike leathers, in colourways that will reflect their Ducati’s specification.





Ducati have not revealed how many units will make it to India but considering the popularity of such exclusive motorcycles overseas, it seems unlikely that we will get to see it on our shores.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



