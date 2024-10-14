Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark and New Full Throttle Unveiled

The new blacked out version of the Scrambler, the Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark has been revealed along with an updated Scrambler Full Throttle.

Ducati have updated the Scrambler range, which has been one of their top-selling models since its inception. The new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark sports a completely blacked-out aesthetic, highlighting the minimalist design philosophy of the Scrambler. While there isn’t anything new on the Scrambler Icon Dark other than the black theme, there’s a noticeable difference and an explanation as to why Ducati have introduced the model in the first place: its price. In the UK, the Ducati Scrambler icon Dark costs £700 (Rs 77,000) less than the regular Scrambler Icon, witheir prices being £9,495 and £10,195 (Rs 10.42 lakh and Rs 11.19 lakh), respectively. The regular Scrambler Icon is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, which means the Ducati Scrambler Icon could be priced in the region of Rs 9.5-9.7 lakh, thus making the entry point to the Ducati range a little more accessible.





The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle on the other hand is losing its characteristic red hue, instead going for a similar blacked-out treatment like the Ducati Scrambler icon Dark. The black body is complemented by a bronze-coloured livery, a colour that can also be found on the wheels. The Scrambler Full Throttle has black-coloured exhaust shields and side panels, and the number 62 on the side like the previous iteration, a homage to the year 1962 when the first Ducati Scrambler began production. There’s a lowered fat bar, a shorter front mudguard, a rear mudguard delete and the Termignoni exhaust, all of which could be found on the older Full Throttle. The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift has received no changes for the 2025 model year. Both the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle and Nightshift cost Rs 12.00 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.





We expect prices of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark and the Scrambler Full Throttle to be revealed very soon.