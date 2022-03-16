Bike India

Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 21.30 lakh

The Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary Edition dons a livery inspired by Bayliss’ race bike and some extra jewellery as well.

Ducati have launched the special-edition Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary at Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom) The motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, however, gets some extra kit for the extra money Ducati India are charging for it. 

What makes this supersport bike unique from the regular V2 is its livery. Inspired by the same motorcycle Bayliss won his very first championship with, the bnew V2 gets a stunning new colourway in tribute. Additionally, to make it even more unique, Ducati are numbering every single motorcycle and also laying down Bayliss’ signature on each example’s tank. 

On the engine front, this V2 gets the same 955-cc Superquadro L-twin motor we’ve seen in a lot of Ducati motorcycles. It pumps out a healthy 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. This motor is mated to a slick six-speed gearbox that gets a bi-directional quickshifter called “Ducati Quick Shift”.

Making this Panigale V2 even more unique, Ducati have replaced the stock suspension with the gold standard of the industry – fully-adjustable Öhlins units at both ends. On the electronics front, the V2 gets ride modes, power modes, Cornering ABS EVO, Wheelie Control EVO, engine brake control and auto tyre calibration as well.

