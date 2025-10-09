Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Revealed with Enhanced Electronics and Touring Features

Ducati’s flagship adventure tourer receives serious upgrades for even more ambitious cross-continent jaunts

Ducati has unveiled the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, introducing electronic and chassis refinements to its long-distance adventure tourer. The reveal follows last month’s Multistrada V4 RS announcement, completing the refresh of its flagship adventure lineup after the standard variants received Euro 5+ updates for 2025.

Engine and Updates

The Rally retains the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm at 8,750 rpm, with a counter-rotating crankshaft derived from MotoGP development. For 2026, the powerplant meets Euro 5+ standards and employs an extended rear cylinder deactivation system that shuts off the rear bank when stationary or at low engine speeds, improving fuel efficiency. The new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 eliminates the traditional microswitch for shorter throw and more direct feedback.

Chassis and Suspension

The aluminum monocoque frame has been carried over, but the double-sided swingarm pivot sits higher on the chassis, increasing anti-squat behavior for better handling under touring loads. Braking has been improved with a larger 280mm rear disc joining the 330mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers.

The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally’s semi-active Adaptive Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO system with 200mm of travel now allows on-the-fly adjustment independent of riding mode. An Automatic Lowering Device drops the bike below 10 km/h, then returns it to normal height at 50 km/h on roads or 20 km/h off-road. The Electronic Combined Braking System features both front-to-rear and rear-to-front strategies, refined for the Rally’s larger fuel tank and passenger capacity to minimize pitch during braking.

Electronics and Safety

The Ducati Vehicle Observer algorithm, developed in MotoGP, simulates input from 70 sensors alongside the IMU to manage traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. The radar suite gains Forward Collision Warning for 2026, while Ducati Cornering Lights, an improved headlight cluster, and a Coming Home function enhance visibility. The 6.5-inch TFT dashboard receives an updated interface with better suspension control integration.

Touring Features

The Rally distinguishes itself with a 30-litre fuel tank and a windshield 40mm wider and 20mm taller than standard V4 models. Heated handgrips are now standard with five temperature settings, and the redesigned center stand makes lifting easier. Tubeless spoked wheels come with tyre pressure monitoring sensors.

Availability and Pricing

Internationally, Ducati offers three trims: Radar (adaptive cruise, blind spot detection, collision warning), Adventure Travel & Radar (which adds aluminum cases and heated seats), and Full Adventure (which includes an Akrapovič exhaust and carbon fibre fender).

European deliveries begin in November, followed by the U.S. in December and Japan and Australia in January 2026. India should see the Rally by mid-2026, with pricing expected around ₹30 lakh, ex-showroom.