Ducati Hypermotard Range Launched from Rs 12.99 lakh

The new Ducati Hypermotard range, including the SP and the RVE, has been brought in to India.

Ducati India have launched the Hypermotard family back in India in BS6 guise. The range starts with the Hypermotard 950 RVE, priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, and, finally, the Hypermotard 950 SP priced at Rs 16.24 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Ducati have always stayed true to a very aggressive design language when it comes to the Hypermotard. A sleek front with a long beak, chiselled bodylines and an upswept tail complemented by underseat exhausts. The RVE gets a rowdy-looking custom livery while the SP on the other hand gets its iconic red, white and black colour scheme with SP decals all over the bike.

At the heart of the Ducati Hypermotard is a 937-cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin motor that we’ve seen in the Multistrada 950 and the Panigale V2 as well. It’s capable of pushing out 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox; the 950 RVE and the 950 SP both get a bi-directional quickshifter, while the base misses out on it.

On the electronics front, the Ducati Hypermotard models get a 4.3-inch TFT display that allows the rider to toggle through various ride modes, power modes, traction control and wheelie control levels.

Additionally, the Hypermotard also gets cornering ABS and wheelie control thanks to its six-axis IMU.

On the suspension front, the Hypermotard 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE get fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and a fully adjustable Sachs monoschock. The Hypermotard 950 SP on the other hand gets fully adjustable Öhlins suspension. Aside from this, the Hypermotard 950 also gets Marzocchi lightweight aluminium wheels allowing it to tip the scales at 176 kg (2 kg lighter than the base)

In India, the Ducati Hypermotard has no competition and sits in a league of its own. We can’t wait to get our hands on one.