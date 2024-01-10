Chetak Gets a Mid-life Update

The Chetak recently got a mid-life update and two variants, the Premium and the Urbane, with new features as well.

On the technological front, the new Chetak now comes with a five-inch TFT display. The e-scooter is equipped with an optional TecPac, along with the Chetak App. The TecPac enhances the Chetak Premium with turn-by-turn navigation, play/pause/change music, receive call alerts, and personalise the theme of the touchscreen display. It also adds “Hill Hold Mode”, for driving on inclines and providing control on ascents. The Chetak also has new connectivity features with Bluetooth, and also has app connectivity and notification alerts.

Coming to the performance of the electric scooter, the 3.2-kWh battery enables a range of an ARAI-certified 127 km, in “a few hours” of charging. The Chetak Premium has onboard a 800-watt charger that enables 15.6 kilometres of range within 30 minutes say Bajaj. The electric scooter has a top speed of 73 km/h. Chetak Premium also has the reverse mode. The Chetak is IP67-rated water resistant with all electrical components. The Chetak Premium now also has a larger boot.

Speaking on the occasion, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, said, “We take great pride in presenting a new and upgraded version of our class-leading electric scooter, the Chetak Premium 2024. The range is an excellent mix of style, functionality, and increased range, and it is a testament to why Chetak is a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment. Our aim is to keep updating the Chetak range and give our customers a superior riding experience as they transition to a cleaner form of commute. In its latest avatar, the Chetak Premium 2024 truly is fully ready for the perfect ride.”

The Chetak Urbane comes in Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black and Indigo Metallic Blue colours while the Chetak Premium is available in Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic Blue, and Brooklyn Black colours.

The all-electric Chetak—brand and model—was introduced by Bajaj Auto back in 2019. Bajaj now say the Chetak has over 1 lakh users across more than 140 cities.

The Chetak range starts with the Urbane variant at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Premium variant at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Chetak can be bought from dealerships across the country or can be booked online through the website.

Story: Charan Karthik