Chasing the Sun Astride a Honda

We explore the beauty and tranquillity of Leh and Ladakh for five days as part

of Honda Sunchasers, an event organised by Honda Big Wing.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Photography: Honda



It has been well said that there is beauty everywhere, all you have to do is just

look around. This holds particularly true when the region in question is Leh-

Ladakh. Abounding in scenic vistas, a trip to Leh-Ladakh in the upper reaches

of India is all about snow-clad mountains, rugged landscapes, tall peaks,

dangerous routes, and roaring bike engines. For motorcyclists, Ladakh offers

breathtaking sights and scenery, including majestic mountains, sweeping

valleys, arid deserts, sprawling lakes, vast uninhabited hinterlands, and a

challenging terrain comprising both motorable roads and high-altitude passes.

It is and has for quite some time been an adventure wonderland for

motorcyclists.



No wonder then that every biker dreams of doing a Leh-Ladakh trip at least

once in their lifetime. While they dream of a flawless trip, in reality they have

to face a number of hurdles and challenges. The experience of riding in these

parts of the country is known only to a few people who choose to accept the

challenge. One comes across several Buddhist monasteries and high mountain

passes with various camping sites that offer a great experience of solitude in

the midst of pristine nature.

Thanks to Honda Big Wing, we got an opportunity to ride to Leh and Ladakh

for five days and explore the variegated beauty of this region. Indeed, the

Honda Sunchasers ride was about just that: riding the Honda H’ness CB350

over widely varying terrain and exploring the scenery.



On the first day, we were given a warm welcome by the Honda Big Wing team.

We were escorted to our respective hotels. Many cultural programmes were

organised on the occasion and, before dinner, we were briefed about the ride

and the route planned for the coming days. The ride leader, Vijay Parmar,

briefed us about the dos and don’ts. Essential riding gear in the form of fine

gloves, jackets, riding trousers, and rainwear was provided by Rynox. Thanks,

Rynox.

On the second day, we were handed the keys to our bikes and Vijay Parmar

gave us another short briefing before we set off. We were all well-equipped and

started our ride at eight o’clock in the morning. We visited the most beautiful

monasteries, including Stakna and Hemis. In Hemis, there is a museum

housing warriors’ armours and other raiment as well as many other interesting

artefacts. We covered about 80 kilometres and were required to cover more

than 150 km the next day. We rode to all the places earmarked for a visit and

returned to the hotel before nightfall.







The next day we planned to go to Khardung La via Khalsar, Diksit, Hundar, and

back to Leh, about 126 km of riding. We started the ride in the rain and

reached South Pullu, where we were stopped by the police because of snowfall

and bad weather. We were stuck there for three to four hours and had to

return to the hotel as we could not make it to Khardung La in that bad

weather. We returned to Leh early to rest at the hotel, so that we would be

ready for the ride the next day.







The destination on day four was Lake Pangong. We were to cover Hundar-

Khalsar-Agham-Durbuk-Tangste to finally reach Maan Pangong for overnight

stay. The day was bright and clear, nature at its resplendent. The views were

amazing and mostly seemed surreal to me. I had never thought the mountains

would look so beautiful. We rode over the winding roads of Changla Pass,

which was an amazing experience in itself. Some sections of the road were

newly paved and the off-road section along the way was a completely different

experience. Needless to say, our bikes stood us in good stead on those roads.







On the fifth day, after covering almost 550 km in all, we were to return to Leh

from Pangong via Wari La. The terrain was unfamiliar and surrounded by

beautiful landscapes. We rode on the winding roads of the village of Sakti. The

asphalt was newly laid and the MRF tyres on the H’ness CB350 clung to it very

well. After mastering all the new routes, we reached Leh again in the evening

and our ride came to an end.







Overall, it was a great experience. I would like to thank the Honda Big Wing

team, the Rynox Gear team, and all the riders. They helped us a lot during the

ride. The Honda Bigwing Sunchasers event will remain etched in my memory.