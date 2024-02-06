BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2024 Commences in India

Exclusive to BMW GS owners, the BMW Motorrad GS Experience Level 1 training program is a gateway for riders to learn the basics of off-road riding.

Some great times are in store for adventure bike enthusiasts as the 2024 BMW Motorrad GS Experience Level 1 training program has officially commenced in India. Basically, it is a two-day program to help riders learn some tricks of riding adventure bikes on beaten paths as the main USP of an adventure bike is its off-road prowess and some riders might hesitate to push to that limit due to reasons such as inexperience.

This training program will comprise basic familiarities of the motorcycle, understanding the enduro steering, and learning the correct rider position. Also included in the program are exercises such as riding on inclines, emergency stops on such inclines and off-road riding.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The GS is not just a motorcycle, it’s a beacon of adventure. BMW Motorrad is reshaping the landscape of adventure biking in India, and the indomitable Spirit of GS is leading the charge. Our GS Experience is more than just a riding program; it’s a gateway for adventure enthusiasts nationwide. Tailored to suit all riding styles, this course is meticulously designed to refine your skills, boost your confidence, and amplify the joy of riding. Guided by our trainers from BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy, participants will unlock the full potential of adventure riding and conquer every challenge with their GS, fully equipped to explore the thrilling world of adventure motorcycling.”

The first day of the training program will be exclusive to 650-cc and above BMW GS owners, whereas the second day will be catered to BMW 310 GS riders. The riders will be guided by BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy certified trainers. It will be held across 13 cities, namely: Pune, Surat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chandigarh.

Riders who are looking to participate can reach out to their nearest BMW Motorrad dealership whereas those who’ve already completed the Level 1 training program will already qualify for the Level 2 event. That being said, BMW Motorrad are yet to announce the dates for the Level 2 training program, but expect it to happen as soon as the Level 1 batches come to an end.