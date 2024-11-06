BMW F 450 GS Concept Breaks Cover at EICMA 2024

The BMW F 450 GS concept previews a road-going twin-cylinder baby GS ADV slated for a 2025 arrival

EICMA 2024 is generally Nirvana for motorcycle enthusiasts as they’re treated to plenty of new machines from a number of manufacturers. BMW Motorrad is one of them as they’ve showcased the F 450 GS concept. You could call this a baby GS as it previews a road-going twin-cyl ADV.

For a first impression, the BMW F 450 GS concept grabs eyeballs with a sharp, high-rise beak-like front fender design, which is a recurring theme among BMW GS models. The headlight is actually from the recently launched R 1300 GS. Also notable are the well-integrated, chiselled radiator shrouds and sleek tail section.

Now to the meat of the BMW F 450 GS ADV concept, that is a newly developed 450-cc parallel twin motor that produces 48 hp to meet European A2 licence restrictions. What’s more, it weighs close to 175 kg which teases the potential for fun trail adventures. It gets tubeless cross-spoke wheels in 19/17 front/rear sizes, with a fully adjustable inverted fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock. You also get configurable riding modes to play with. The tech package on the BMW F 450 GS includes a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with connectivity as well as cornering ABS.

Despite it being a concept, the bikemaker claims the BMW F 450 GS is pretty close to a production model. With the production model coming in 2025, we could get the ADV here in India towards the end of that year. What’s more is that while this isn’t a rock-solid confirmation, we could have similar BMW Motorrad bikes in India co-developed with TVS considering the oil filter on the BMW F 450 GS had a “Made in India” lettering on it.