by Leave a Comment

BIKE INDIA READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2024

The readers are the reason why Bike India has grown into a major player for two-wheeler content. Therefore, when it comes to awarding a deserving candidate, your input is vital. This award is completely decided by you. Vote for your favourite motorcycle/scooter. Your time starts now.

VOTE AND WIN
NOMINATE YOUR CHOICE AND WIN!
To vote, send an e-mail to
biawards@nextgenpublishing.net
with your choice mentioned in the subject line.
Voting open till 25 MARCH 2024
The winner of the Readers’ Choice Award will be announced in the April 2024 issue

10 FREE SUBSCRIPTIONS
Six months of BIKE India magazine
50 FREE SUBSCRIPTIONS
Six months of BIKE India e-zine

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

