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The Ticklish Issue of Ethanol



The war in West Asia has given rise to a fuel shortage, and this has given an excuse to the Indian government to try to increase ethanol blending in petrol. As of this day, 85 to 90 per cent of two-wheelers on the road are not even five to 10 per cent ethanol-compliant. What happens to the majority of consumers is that they perforce have to suffer all the problems caused by ethanol blending. As it is, the country is water-deficient, and we want to grow high water-consuming crops like sugarcane, corn, and rice to produce ethanol. Even as I write this editorial, water supply cuts are in place in Pune.



The authorities keep citing the example of Brazil for ethanol blending. Brazil has rainforests, and it is not a water-deficient country. Moreover, they began blending ethanol gradually while offering the option of non-blended fuel to the customer. Why not offer us the option of buying regular non-blended fuel at a slightly higher price compared to the blended fuel?



Manufacturers are being arm-twisted into making flex-fuel bikes that run on 85 and 100 per cent ethanol. Thus, we seem to be moving towards a situation wherein we will have ethanol for our bikes, but not enough water to drink or to have a bath.



After four zonal selection rounds, we had the final rider selection at the Kari Motor Speedway. What I noticed during those rounds and the final selection round was that the standard of riding in the amateur class has improved over the past two years. The difference between the fastest rider and the rider in 20th position was less than three seconds, as compared to more than five seconds between the first and the 12th rider.





Aspi Bhathena



Editor