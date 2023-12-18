Bajaj Pulsarmania Finale Held

The Bajaj Pulsarmania Master’s Edition finale took place in Mumbai where 30 top contenders duked it out for the title of “Ultimate Pulsarmaniac” from participants from all over the nation.

The national finale of Bajaj Pulsarmania in Mumbai saw riders face off in challenges that tested their limits and skills on the Bajaj Pulsar bikes. The elimination-style format added even more enthusiasm to the challenges as the finalists kept pushing the boundaries of each other in the hopes of grabbing that beautiful Pulsar NS200. Three very different Challenge Zones tested the riding skills of the finalists – Style Zone, Precision Zone and, finally, the Power Zone.

In the end, after a posting the fastest speed on the final challenge, the Power Zone, Mahammad Numan secured the first spot and the title of ‘Ultimate Pulsarmaniac’ and walked home with a Pulsar NS200, second place was bagged by Jeet Singh who was awarded a Pulsar N160, and completing the podium on third was Iniyavan Ravichandran awarded with a Pulsar NS125.

After the conclusion of the awards ceremony, there was a staggering stunt show display by the Ghost Ryderz, a six member team that shredded tyres and popped wheelies for an adrenaline-charged 20 minutes. There was also a trial ride for all the invitees of the event where they got to ride in all the different challenge zones for recreation and experience.

Speaking about the event, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, ‘Over 21 years, we have built a strong following of “Pulsarmaniacs” across India who love the bike for its irreverent attitude and precision-engineered DNA. The Pulsarmania Master’s Edition is not just a competition; it’s a holistic celebration of the Pulsar spirit. Pulsarmania Master’s Edition is the apex of spirited riders embarking on a journey, competing across more than 100 cities. Their quests resonate with riders teetering on the edge, navigating the circuits with precision and intensity, all converging towards the highly anticipated regional and now final showdowns. We’ve curated a diverse range of events to ensure an immersive experience for everyone, whether they are avid riders, motor sport enthusiasts, or simply lovers of style and culture.”

The event also saw Indian artists taking stage and displaying their performances, along with street culture being showcased at large.