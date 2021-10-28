Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 Launched from Rs 1.38 lakh

With the Bajaj N250 and F250, the next chapter of the Bajaj Pulsar range has been unveiled. It sports an all-new motor, design and comes in two guises.

Bajaj have launched the all-new Pulsar 250 range starting at Rs 1.38 lakh ex-showroom. The bikemaker has launched two versions of the Pulsar 250 – the N250 that is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh while the faired F250 is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh.

Design-wise, the N250 gets an all-new headlamp with a single projector LED lamp flanked by twin eyebrow-like LED DRLs. The tank is carried forward from the NS range albeit with revised extensions. At the back we also get to see all-new twin tail-lamps. Speaking of the F250, it gets an all-new fairing with the same headlamp setup as the N250, however, the addition apart from the fairing is the windscreen to help make this motorcycle more touring-friendly.

The Pulsar 250s are powered by a 249.07-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with oil-cooling, dishing out 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm. This motor comes paired to a five-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch as well.

Its instrument cluster is a part digital part analogue unit with an analogue rev-counter and a digital unit displaying a gear position indicator, distance to empty, and speedometer as well. In addition, Bajaj have also given the Pulsar 250s an onboard USB charger.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a 37-mm telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the back. Stopping power comes from a 300-mm single disc at the front followed by a 230-mm rotor at the back; both bikes are equipped with single-channel ABS. Coming to the wheels and tyres, the Pulsar N250 and F250 come with 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres: a 100/80-17 at the front and a 130/70 at the back.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 compete with the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 as well. We’re all set to ride these motorcycles tomorrow and our review will be out very soon, watch this space for more.