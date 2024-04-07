Ather Rizta, the New Family Scooter from Ather is Here at Rs 1.10 Lakh

The Ather Rizta, the Bengaluru-based EV startup’s newest offering, is targeted at families rather than performance enthusiasts unlike their previous 450 series. To that effect, Ather imbued it with an array of thoughtful features and accessories to make it a compelling offering in the family scooter market, regardless of the powertrain (electric or petrol). The price starts at Rs 1.10 lakh for the Rizta S, Rs 1.25 lakh for the Rizta Z (2.9 kWh) and Rs 30,000 for the larger battery on the Rizta Z (all ex-showroom).

The Ather Rizta comes in two trims, with the higher trim getting two different battery options–Rizta S with a 2.9-kWh battery and Rizta Z with either a 2.9-kWh battery or a 3.7-kWh battery. Claimed IDC range is 123 km for the smaller battery and 160 km for the larger one. The motor pumps out 22 Nm, which enables the Ather Rizta to hit 40 km/h from a standstill in 4.7 seconds (for reference, the 450 Apex can hit 40 km/h in 2.9 seconds, while the 450X and 450S take 3.3 and 3.9 seconds respectively). The Rizta gets two ride modes–Smart Eco and Zip.

According to the manufacturer, the seat on the Ather Rizta is among the largest on any scooter in India and has been designed specifically to accommodate two people and their luggage in between them. This is the reason there’s a factory-fitted padded backrest—the kind often found on cruisers. The underseat storage is a sizable 34 litres, with an optional 22-litre accessory that mounts to the inside of the front apron–Ather calls it a ‘Frunk’ but it is not really one. The Ather Rizta carries forward the underseat light from the 450 series, which is a surprisingly rare feature among scooters of both petrol and electric persuasion. There’s even a form-fitting storage organiser which can doubl;e as a carry bag—we feel this is an extremely thoughtful feature.

Ather has also added Skid Control—Ather’s version of traction control—to this new scooter. There’s a wheel speed sensor on the front, which enables the ECU to compare rotational speed of the two wheels and modulate the power at a frequency of 1000 Hz to stop wheelspin from occurring.

Ather also showcased HALO—their new smart helmet with integrated Bluetooth audio courtesy of Harman Kardon. It even comes with built-in inductive charging capability and an underseat charger which can charge the helmet while the scooter is parked. Also, some cool new updates are coming to Ather Stack 6, such as easy live location sharing and whatsapp integration.

Overall, the Rizta feels like a compelling option in the family scooter market among electric and petrol options and we can’t wait to ride. Stay tuned for our first ride review, coming soon.