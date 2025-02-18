Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched

Bike India

The second product of Aprilia’s 457 platform, the Tuono 457, has been launched in India at Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and this may just be the bike for you if you thought the RS457 was a little too hardcore.

The Tuono 457 has a striking design consisting of a triple-pod headlight setup with a contrast coloured lip spoiler, floating side shrouds and two colour schemes – Piranha Red and Puma Grey. The instruments and equipment amongst many other components are shared with its sibling, the RS457, and therefore feature tech such as a five-inch colour TFT display, ride modes, adjustable traction control and switchable ABS. The Tuono has a single-piece handlebar positioned higher up than the RS457’s clip-ons for a more relaxed posture which establishes this bike as the more friendly and usable of the two on a day-to-day basis.

The 457-cc twin cylinder engine produces 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm, 82 per cent of which is claimed to be available as low as 3,000 rpm. The six-speed transmission has shorter final drive gearing compared to the RS; the rear sprocket has one additional tooth. The Tuono weighs the same as the RS and also has the same wheelbase. The 41-mm USD fork as well as the rear monoshock offer preload adjustability and braking duties are handled by a 320-mm disc with a radially-mounted calliper at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear. 

At Rs 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tuono 457 undercuts the RS 457 by Rs 25,000 and by being below the Rs 4 lakh ex-showroom mark, it has landed in a bit of a sweet spot for a twin-cylinder naked. One more thing to consider is that Aprilia’s accessory catalogue tends to be slightly on the pricier side especially for add-ons such as the quick-shifter and TPMS. 

The Tuono 457 costs exactly Rs 1 lakh more than the frantic KTM 390 Duke but it definitely provides a very compelling proposition with what it offers for that premium.

