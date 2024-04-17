Aprilia 2024 Range Launched in India

Piaggio have launched the Aprilia 2024 range in India and have announced John Abraham as the brand ambassador.

Aprilia India launched four bikes: the RSV4 Factory 1100, the RS 660, the Tuono 660, and the highly anticipated Tuareg. The bikes will be available as Completely Built Units (CBUs) through Aprilia’s 10 Motoplex dealerships that are present across India. These bikes will also be serviced by these very dealerships. Aprilia said the plans for expansion of the number of dealerships are in motion. The Noale company also welcomed John Abraham as their brand ambassador for India.

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory is available in the sole Ultra Gold colour and is priced at Rs 31.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The RSV4 gets a 1,099-cc V4 engine that makes 217 hp at 13,000 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 10,500 rpm.

The RS 660 comes in three colours—Racing Black, Acid Gold, and Tribute, all priced at Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The RS’s naked sibling, the Tuono 660 is also available in Torque Red and Rush Grey, both priced at Rs 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes come with the 659-cc parallel-twin engine that makes 100 hp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Finally, the Tuareg 660 adventure tourer was also launched. It is available in three colours, with the Atreides Black and the Canyon Sand priced at Rs 18.85 lakh, and the “Evocative Dakar Podium” finish priced at Rs 19.16 lakh (all ex-showroom). The Tuareg uses the same engine as the RS 660 and the Tuono 660.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John’s passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our brand’s vision and resonate with every rider who craves a motorcycle that is as thrilling as it is stylish”

John Abraham, while unveiling Aprilia’s performance portfolio, stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia as their brand ambassador. I personally connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style. I am honoured to be part of a brand with such a celebrated legacy. I look forward to being a part of Aprilia’s journey as it continues to stand for high-performance bikes that exude the spirit of sport, racing, and adventure.”