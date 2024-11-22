All-new Yamaha YZF-R9 Unveiled

The all-new Yamaha YZF-R9 has been unveiled for the world market and is based on the MT-09 street naked.

The new Yamaha YZF-R9 comes with the renowned 890-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, three-cylinder engine that has been doing work on the MT-09 street naked motorcycle.

At first glance, the R9 resembles a shrunken YZF-R1 while gracefully overshadowing the smaller YZF-R7. It bridges the gap between the duo and all the lines, design cues, and even the headlights look similar to the YZF range of motorcycles in Yamaha’s line-up. Yamaha’s signature blue shade looks smashing, as always.





The 890-cc motor on the MT-09 and the XSR 900 makes 119 hp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. While official power figures haven’t been revealed yet, we can expect the motor to make identical figures. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and has a taller gearing when compared to the one on its naked twin. Also present is a slip and assist clutch.

The Yamaha YZF-R9 sports a Deltabox aluminium frame which, according to Yamaha, is the lightest frame in their supersport line-up. Suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable 43-mm KYB upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Brakes are provided by Brembo and there are Stylema radial monobloc callipers on dual 320-mm discs to ensure good stopping power.





As expected, the bike is loaded with electronics which include ride-by-wire, four different power modes, lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS, lift control system, slide control system, level-adjustable engine braking, launch control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and a host of other rider aids. The Yamaha YZF-R9 is equipped with the Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL), a feature that controls engine output to enable the rider to set a maximum speed limit for their motorcycle. All the settings and information are displayed on a 5.0-inch colour TFT display with optional themes that offers Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones. The R9 also gets the new generation of handlebar switches that the company claims is refined over the previous generations.

When launched, the Yamaha YZF-R9 will go up against the Ducati Panigale V2 and the KTM 990 RC R. The new R9 will also be used in the World Superbike Championship in the WorldSSP Class in 2025.