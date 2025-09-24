All-new Ultraviolette X-47 Launched in India

The all-new Ultraviolette X-47 crossover electric motorcycle has been launched in India at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Salman Bargir

In a surprise move, Ultraviolette has launched an all-new crossover electric motorcycle, the X-47 in India. The X-47 is powered by a 10.3-kWh battery pack, and delivers a peak output of 40.2 hp (30 kW) and 100 Nm. Ultraviolette says this allows the X-47 to accelerate at a 0–60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 145 km/h. With an IDC range of up to 323 km, riders can choose between three riding modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Braking for the all-new Ultraviolette X-47 is handled by a 320-mm disc equipped with a four-piston caliper and sintered pads at the front, while, at the rear it gets a 230-mm disc with a floating piston caliper. Additionally, the Ultraviolette X-47 features dual-channel ABS with switchable modes, paired with three levels of traction control. A 41-mm inverted cartridge-type front fork, and a monoshock at the rear, perform suspension duties.

The X-47 is equipped with a radar-based rider assistance system that Ultraviolette calls ‘UV Hypersense.’ It features a 77-GHz long range rear radar, capable of monitoring a distance of approximately 200 metres. The system takes into account lean angles of up to 20 degrees and has been engineered to compensate for variations in roll and pitch. It aids in facilitating functions such as, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alert and rear collision warning.

There is an option to equip the Ultraviolette X47 with a 1.6-kW onboard air-cooled charger. Ultraviolette says the charger is backed by a system that intends to provide surge protection, electrical grounding, electromagnetic interference (EMI) / electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filtration for delivering optimum output at extreme ambient temperatures ranging from 45 to 50 degree celsius. Ultraviolette has also introduced ‘Parallel Charging,’ where the onboard charger works in tandem with the parallel charger to reduce charging time.

The Ultraviolette X-47 comes equipped with a dashcam module. The dual cameras with IMX307 HDR sensors and wide-angle (120°) fields of view come with recording capabilities of up to 1080p at 30fps and are housed in zinc alloy enclosures with IP67 protection. The system includes a dedicated secondary five-inch touch screen display crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium, Wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, an integrated microphone, intelligent recording capabilities and an anti-theft mechanical mount.

Additionally, the Ultraviolette X-47 features radial all-terrain tyres, type-C charging port, 200-mm ground clearance, Type 6 DC fast-charging, Type 2 AC fast charging. As befits its positioning as a multi-utility electric motorcycle, the X-47 can be accessorised with hard and soft panniers. A performance pack featuring nine levels of regenerative braking, Hill Hold, advanced three-level Traction Control and Dynamic Stability Control (UV DSC) can also be availed.

The X-47 is available in Turbo Red, Cosmic Black and Stellar White colour options for sale across India at an introductory price starting at ₹ 2,49,000, applicable to only the first 1000 customers. A special edition of the X-47 called the ‘X-47 Desert Wing’ is also available. That one can be pre-booked for a sum of ₹4,999. Deliveries of the X-47 crossover are expected to commence in October 2025.

