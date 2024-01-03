Bike India

All-new Kawasaki Eliminator Launched in India

The all-new Kawasaki Eliminator has been launched at a price of Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Kawasaki Eliminator comes with a new 451-cc parallel-twin engine, a relaxed and upright riding position, lightweight trellis frame, long and low design, twin-shock rear suspension, round LED headlight, digital instrumentation, and smartphone connectivity.

The Kawasaki Eliminator packs a parallel-twin engine, based on that of the Ninja 400 but has a 6.8-mm longer stroke, resulting in a stroke length of 58.6 mm with a bore of 70 mm. That leads to an increased displacement of 451 cc with a peak output of 45 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The dimensions also help generate a strong low-end torque that greatly benefits low-speed rideability. A six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch handles the power delivery.

Kawasaki say the Eliminator’s chassis was developed with street riding in mind and, hence, features a lightweight trellis frame that was designed using Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis, resulting in optimum rigidity with minimal weight.

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator comes with an 18-inch front and a 16-inch rear alloy wheels with 10 spokes each. Assisting the brakes is an ABS that features Nissin’s latest compact ABS control unit. A 310-mm front disc and a 220-mm rear disc handle braking duties.

The authenticity of the Kawasaki Eliminator has been kept in mind but has features that help it stay current, including a compact, round LCD instrument panel with a speedometer, bar-style tachometer, gear-position indicator, clock, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, range, current and average fuel consumption, coolant temperature, maintenance reminder, smartphone mail and call notices are provided.

The all-new Kawasaki Eliminator is available in the sole colour of “Metallic Flat Spark Black” and is priced at Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom) with deliveries set to commence from the middle of this month.

Story: Charan Karthik

c.karthik@nextgenpublishing.net'

Charan Karthik – who has written posts on Bike India.

