All-new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched in India

The all-new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has been launched in India at a price of Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by the “Superquadro Mono” engine which is a 659-cc single-cylinder that delivers a maximum power of 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. The latest Ducati engine needs no introduction. It is the most powerful road-legal, production, single-cylinder in the current generation. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is also offered with the Termignoni racing exhaust which gives the motor a bump of seven hp, taking it up to a total of 84.5 hp.

Ducati say they have derived the motor from the 1,285-cc Superquadro engine of the 1299 Panigale. It inherits the desmodromic system from the Superquadro, which allows it to rev higher. The rev-limiter is set at 10,250 rpm and Ducati claim no other single-cylinder engine can achieve this rotation speed.

Talking about service intervals, the oil-change for the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is scheduled for every 15,000 km and the valve clearance check every 30,000 km. The 698 Mono comes with a host of goodies from the factory such as Cornering ABS, Ducati’s Traction Control, Wheelie Control, and Power Shift.

As standard, the Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet), while the DTC and ABS levels can be adjusted by the rider. Instrumentation is displayed on the 3.8-inch LCD monitor with white characters on a black background. The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with LED lighting all around and gets daytime running lights. It weighs in at 151-kg dry and uses a tubular steel trellis frame. The seat height of the Ducati is set at 904-mm and its wheelbase at 1,443 mm, whereas the tank holds 12 litres.

At the front it comes with a 45-mm Marzocchi upside-down fork which is fully adjustable, while the rear gets a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 330-mm disc with Brembo calliper in the front and a 245-mm disc at the rear. Both the front and rear come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 160/60 ZR17 at the rear.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is available in the striking Ducati Red colour, with the RVE slated for a launch in the coming months. Delivery will begin by the end of July.