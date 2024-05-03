All-new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched in India

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z builds on the legacy of the Pulsar NS models, dating back to over 10 years ago and the NS200. This seems to be a long time coming and, now, Bajaj have delivered. The new “naked sports” model finally gets a 400-cc heart and a “Pulsar” prefix. The essence of the street-hooligan has now been taken to the next level.

The Bajaj NS400Z gets almost the same engine as the Bajaj Dominar 400. The 373-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and makes 40 hp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The NS400Z is capable of a top speed of 154 km/h and comes equipped with a colour LCD display that has music controls, turn-by-turn navigation and a lap timer. It also gets LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, slipper clutch and four ride modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-road. Switchable traction control for Sport mode and Off-road mode is also present.

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a 12-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 174 kilograms. The seat height is at 807-mm and the bike has a ground clearance of 168-mm.

Braking duties are carried out by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 230-mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The NS400Z gets ‘Champagne Gold’ 43-mm USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. The NS400Z has a perimeter frame and gets 17-inch wheels with tubeless rubber for the front 110/70 front and 140/70 radial for its rear. The ‘Z’ in the name hints at the possibility of more motorcycles in this range in the coming future. The bike comes in four colours: Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey.

Rajiv Bajaj, CEO, Bajaj Auto, said the Pulsar NS400Z will have the introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This price will be offered for only one month.