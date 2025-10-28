Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review: A Lasting First Impression

With the Xoom 160, Hero MotoCorp has ventured into uncharted territory. Can this ADV-styled maxi-scooter hold its own?

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Hero Xoom 160 aims to cater to a rising class of commuters who seek to use their free time to explore nearby getaways, and venture on to roads less travelled, in search of tranquillity they can’t find in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. We rode it in and around Pune, stretching out to the outskirts comprising Bopdev Ghat and Saswad.

And wherever we went, it was evident that this maxi-scooter was a head-turner. In today’s world, where grabbing attention isn’t easy, it managed to draw plenty of curious eyes in this “Matte Rainforest Green” colour. Onlookers not only admired its presence but a couple even came up to me and wanted to know more about it, some remarking that at first glance it looked like a big motorcycle, only to be surprised later that it’s actually a scooter.

Surrounded by a sculpted apron, the double-barrel LED headlamps add to the scooter’s aggressive character. Winglet-like panels flank the shrouds to lend the Xoom 160 a beefy, maxi-scooter stance. The design is not only stylish but also functional and helps keep the scooter planted on the highway. Its tall dark windscreen proved useful, deflecting a good amount of windblast during my sprints on the highway. For those seeking even more protection, Hero also offers a taller transparent windscreen, among other touring accessories.

The Xoom 160 dons a beak-like extension up front, adding to its ADV-inspired appeal. Seen in profile, it looks long yet well-proportioned. Neatly integrated pillion grab-rails, almost indiscernible from the bodywork, culminate at the rear with Hero’s signature H-shaped LED tail-lights.

A salient aspect of the Xoom 160 is that the traditional key and key slot have been replaced with an all-new digital key fob and rotary knob, respectively. The fob’s design has buttons arranged to resemble the “Hero” logo. They serve functions such as an alarm, turning on the headlights, and boot release, the last of which can also be done by pressing a button below the new rotary knob. This knob can be used to start the scooter, lock it, or open the fuel-tank lid.

The highlight in the Xoom 160, though, is Hero’s all-new, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine. It feels refined and well-matched for the scooter’s size and weight. Power delivery is linear and quick, though not particularly thrilling. Mid-range cruising is comfortable, but at highway speeds, I noticed a lag; while rolling off the throttle and opening it again, the acceleration took a moment longer to respond than expected. I think the continuously variable transmission (CVT) and the long-to-twist throttle are responsible for it.

The ergonomics took a little getting used to. The scooter’s pronounced central spine, housing the fuel tank, felt intrusive at first, but once I settled into an ideal riding position, it felt more natural and enjoyable. Its suspension is on the firmer side, neither uncomfortably harsh nor particularly plush, thus striking a balance that favours stability over outright comfort.

The set-up ensures that the scooter feels planted at highway speeds, aided by its relatively higher weight. Yet, Hero has done a commendable job of masking that bulk: the Xoom 160 does not feel cumbersome and is easy to manoeuvre and handle. The credit for this goes to a good lock-to-lock steering angle and the use of a cast aluminium swing-arm. Adding to the ease of accessibility and rideability are the comfortable and grippy seats, which feature a narrow design and are positioned at a height of 787 millimetres.

When it comes to grip, the MRF block-pattern tyres feel a bit underwhelming. A stickier set of rubber would allow the Xoom 160 to corner with more confidence. Braking, meanwhile, is handled by a front disc and rear drum set-up that feels adequate and progressive, though achieving strong stopping power does require a firm squeeze on the levers.

My grouse with the Xoom 160 is its outdated monochrome instrument cluster. While utilitarian, it feels out of place on this premium maxi-scooter. The recently launched Glamour X, priced at almost a third less, offers a lot more, but they are missed opportunities; more so given that the scooter arrived nearly eight months late to the market. Early buyers, who booked it after its launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo, could have been surprised for being patient and trusting.

After seeing the Xoom 160 in person, I was drawn to its looks. Riding it only deepened my appreciation for what is, after all, the first made-in-India maxi-scooter. Yes, it does have a few shortcomings, but these aren’t deal-breakers; in fact, it is a good start that Hero can build on. A more feature-rich package would make it more compelling. Thanks to the recent GST reforms, it should benefit from a price drop. We are now waiting to get our hands on it for a comprehensive road test.

