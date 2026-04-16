2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid Launched at ₹76,500

The newest iteration gets design changes, along with a significant reshuffle in price

India Yamaha Motor has updated its family-oriented scooter, the Fascino 125 Hybrid, with subtle design changes, as well as a reduction in price, which no doubt makes it a better bang for the buck.

The highlight of the update is, ironically, at the rear. The previous model’s V-shaped single-piece tail-light and indicator assembly has been replaced by separate LED tail-light (though with a “V” motif) and indicator units. Next, the new model can now be had in eight colours, instead of the predecessor’s six. The “Answer Back” function courtesy the Y-Connect app, earlier seen on the Ray ZR 125 Hybrid, is now available on the Fascino as well.

And finally, while ex-showroom prices for the Fascino line-up previously started at ₹80,750 for the base (drum) variant, ₹95,850 for the Fascino S, and ₹1,02,790 for the TFT console-equipped top variant, the new model is priced at ₹76,500 for the drum variant, ₹88,000 for the Fascino S, and ₹95,200 for the top variant.

Apart from this, the new Fascino stays unchanged, both mechanically and in terms of tech, from its predecessor. It continues to be powered by the 125-cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine with Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid tech, making an unchanged 8.2 hp and 10.2 Nm, and shows no difference in weight (99 kg, kerb) or storage space (21-litre, underseat) either.