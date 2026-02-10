2026 KTM 790 Duke Spied Testing Overseas

The latest iteration of the Scalpel gets both visual and mechanical changes

The next-generation KTM 790 Duke has been spotted testing in near-production form, giving us the clearest look yet at what KTM intends for its refreshed middleweight naked. The spy shots show significant visual and mechanical updates that bring the 790 Duke more in line with its larger siblings, namely the 990 Duke and flagship 1390 Super Duke R.

The most conspicuous change is the redesigned front. The new “Scalpel” abandons its older look (which was also in tune with its family design philosophy, mind you) in favour of a sharper, more aggressive LED headlight assembly with a central projector flanked by DRLs. This is also, of course, a format seen on KTM’s bigger Dukes. The fuel tank and radiator shrouds are also reshaped, for more muscular lines instead of the previous model’s extended elements, as are the side panels, for a more premium aesthetic.

Underneath the new bodywork, the steel trellis frame seems unchanged. However, the subframe appears to be new, with the air intakes also redesigned, giving the tail profile a more purposeful look while also helping improve the packaging around the redesigned, slimmer exhaust end can.

We believe the 2026 KTM 790 Duke shall continue with the familiar 799-cc LC8c liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, making the same 105 hp and 87 Nm. However, in its newest guise, the 790 Duke will feature updated braking hardware with WP-branded callipers instead of the predecessor’s J.Juan units.

The upcoming 790 Duke, with its revised hardware and family-aligned design cues, but retaining the proven engine and core chassis, will likely be displayed at EICMA 2026, and have a global launch in early 2027. For Indian KTM lovers, however, the wait may be futile, as the 790’s spot in the line-up will likely be taken by the rumoured 490-cc twin-cylinder bikes, which were also spotted testing overseas last year.