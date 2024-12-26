Honda Unicorn 2025 Launched at Rs 1.19 lakh

The 2025 Honda Unicorn marks the latest Honda two-wheeler to get OBD2B compliance and other updates

With the end of 2024 just around the corner, Honda have been pretty busy future-proofing itself by rolling out MY25 OBD2B compliant updates ahead of the regulations being enforced from April 01, 2025. The Unicorn becomes the latest Honda two-wheeler to get MY25 updates and is now priced at Rs 1,19,481 (ex-showroom). Like the 2025 SP125, the 2025 Unicorn also gets a variety of additions apart from the obvious mechanical bit.

Before we get to those changes, let’s get to the main mechanical highlight that is the OBD2B-compliant 162.71-cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. It produces 13.19 hp at 7,500 rpm and 14.58 Nm at 5,250rpm, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Now to the other changes on the 2025 Honda Unicorn which include it getting a LED headlamp. That’s not all as there is now a new digital instrument console that provides information such as the odometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, gear position indicator as well as a clock and trip meter. Rounding off the additions is a Type-C USB Type-C charging port. Much of the motorcycle remains familiar with a telescopic fork and a monoshock rear, ground clearance of 187mm, and a seat height of 798mm.

The 2025 Honda Unicorn is available in a single variant with the option of the Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Metallic body shades. These updates should give the motorcycle extra ammunition against the Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V.