2025 Honda SP125 Launched From Rs 91,771

The MY25 updates for the Honda SP125 include fresh looks, more tech as well as an important mechanical update

The Honda SP125 now gets MY25 updates and is now priced from Rs 91,771 for the drum brake variant and Rs 1,00,284 for the disc brake variant (ex-showroom). For a price hike starting from about Rs 4,300 to Rs 8,816 over the model it replaces, there’s a lot that’s changed.

One key upgrade is underneath the skin where the motorcycle is now OBD2B compliant that basically means a tight monitor of the emissions coming from the exhaust and if there are any irregularities, the motorcycle will alert the rider. This will be compulsory on all two-wheelers manufactured from April 1, 2025 onwards when the OBD2B regulations come into effect. The motor is a 124-cc air-cooled engine that puts out 10.87 hp and 10.9 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Other key changes include a new livery with Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic body shades to choose from. It also comes with a new LED headlamp & tail lamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, Honda RoadSync and USB Type-C charging. It continues to feature things like 18-inch alloy wheels, combined braking system, silent starter, and side-stand engine cut-off.

Yes, the 2025 Honda SP125 does get a significant price increment, but it also gives it a comparable feature package over its rivals the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R. Also, with Honda being one of the first manufacturers to roll out OBD2B compliant updates on its line-up including the SP125, expect its rivals to also get pricier once they get the updates.